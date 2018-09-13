Cardi B is defending her career.

After Nicki Minaj slammed Cardi on her Beats 1 Queen Radio show on Apple Music earlier this week -- following their brawl at a star-studded New York Fashion Week party -- the "I Like It" rapper addressed one of Minaj's biggest claims against her. Minaj claimed that Cardi paid to have her songs played on the radio.

"She has built her career off of sympathy and payola," Minaj said, later adding, "I never had to f**k a DJ to play my songs.”

On Wednesday, Cardi took to Instagram to post a list showing that her album, Invasion of Privacy, is 2018's third bestselling hip-hop album, only behind Drake's Scorpion and Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys.

"NUMBERS DONT F**KIN LIE," she wrote.

The 25-year-old hip-hop artist then shared video of one of her 2016 performances before hitting it big with her single, "Bodak Yellow."

"7/29/2016! NO LABEL, NO RADIO PLAY, FRESH OUT OF LOVE AND HIP HOP, ONLY 200K IN MY BANK ACCOUNT, MY FIRST TOUR!!!" she wrote. "Nobody can make you feel like you cheated yourself or you don’t deserve to be where you at when you KNOW YOU WORKED YOURSELF TO THE TOP!!! THANK YOU BARDIGANG! YOU BEEN HERE SINCE THE GET GO!"

Minaj and Cardi both attended the Harper's Bazaar Celebrates ICONS By Carine Roitfeld event in New York City on Friday night, where an eyewitness told ET that Cardi lunged at Minaj and tried to "kick and punch" the rapper at around 11:30 p.m. Minaj's security created a barricade between the two women and Cardi then threw one of her shoes at Minaj, which was caught by Minaj's security.

Cardi addressed the incident on social media shortly after it occurred and implied that the fight had to do with Minaj talking negatively about her newborn daughter, Kulture, that she shares with husband Offset.

"I've let a lot of sh*t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat!" Cardi wrote in a heated Instagram post. "You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f**kin with them!! I let you talk bug sh*t about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!"

"But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!" she continued. "I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!!!!"

However, 35-year-old Minaj -- whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj -- denied she ever talked badly about Kulture.

"I would never discuss anyone's child," she said on Queen Radio. "It's so sad for someone to pin that on me. I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting, I don't give a sh**. It's so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. If you're right in whatever you're doing, you don't ever have to make someone into the bad guy."

"Onika Tanya Maraj has never, would never, and will never, speak ill about somebody's child," she continued to stress. "That's clown s**t."

The "Barbie Dreams" rapper also said the fight left her feeling "humiliated."

"The other night I was a part of something so mortifying, so humiliating to go through in front of upper echelon people -- it's not about black or white -- people who have their lives together," she said. "I was mortified ... I could not believe how humiliated I felt .... how we -- and I use the term 'we' loosely -- made ourselves look."

For more on Minaj and Cardi's feud, watch the video below:

