Nicki Minaj Sits Front Row With Her Mom at Oscar de la Renta Show

Nicki Minaj continues to slay NYFW, and on Tuesday she brought her mom, Carol Maraj, along for the ride.

The rapper and her mother attended the Oscar de la Renta spring/summer 2019 show in New York City, twinning with wet-like, bleached blonde 'dos. Minaj, whose birth name is Onika Tanya Maraj, rocked the brand's sheer-paneled black-and-red dress and ankle-strap sandals, while mama Maraj donned a yellow long-sleeve midi with black foliage embroidery and pointed-toe pumps.

On Monday the hip-hop superstar broke her silence on her fight with Cardi B during the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party on Friday night. Minaj addressed the physical brawl on Queen Radio on Beats 1 on Apple Music and said she was "humiliated" and denied claims that she spoke ill about Cardi B's daughter, Kulture.

The "Barbie Dreams" rapper sparked romance rumors later that evening when she was spotted with Formula 1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton at his capsule launch party with Tommy Hilfiger.

Minaj brushed shoulders with fellow fashionistas at the show as she sat next to model Sofia Richie.

Other front-row goers included Amber Heard, Kate Beckinsale, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dianna Agron and Nicky Hilton.

