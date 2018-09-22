Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are taking over Milan Fashion Week.

The rappers, who got into a heated fight two weeks ago during a party at New York Fashion Week, are both overseas and attending various runway shows.

Minaj, 35, has been in the Italian city for a couple days now, and attended the Diesel and Fendi shows earlier this week. On Friday, the "Pound the Alarm" rapper sat front row next to Rita Ora, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chiara Ferragni at the Versace show. She was later spotted leaving the event in another stylish head-to-toe Versace ensemble, which she flaunted on her Instagram.

That same night, Cardi attended the Philipp Plein show, where her sister, Hennessy Carolina, strutted her stuff on the catwalk.

"I could cry 😥I’m so proud of @hennessycarolina !! In Milan walking at the @philippplein show .Henessy is Soo swaggy ,talented and pretty," Cardi, 25, wrote alongside a video of her sis. "She is my rock and i can’t believe she evolving in to this beautiful woman! In my eyes she still little Hennessy! Thank you @philippplein."

Two weeks ago, Cardi and Minaj both attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party where an eyewitness told ET that Cardi lunged at Minaj and tried to "kick and punch" the rapper. Minaj's security created a barricade between the two women and Cardi then threw one of her shoes at Minaj, which was caught by Minaj's security. The "I Like It" artist, who was escorted out of the event, later addressed the incident on Instagram, though didn't directly name Minaj.

In her post, Cardi implied that the fight had to do with someone making comments about her and husband Offset's newborn daughter, Kulture. Minaj later addressed the incident on her Queen Radio show on Beats 1 on Apple Music, saying she was "humiliated" and that she never talked about Cardi's daughter.

A week later, however, Cardi was already poking fun at the fight and the knot that she had on her forehead after the physical altercation.

