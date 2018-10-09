Cardi B Reveals What Exactly Set Her Off Before Nicki Minaj Fight

Cardi B certainly made headlines when she brawled with Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week event.

Now, the “Be Careful” performer reveals what precisely set her off prior to last month's incident in a new interview with W magazine.

“For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me,” she tells the publication. “I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.”

According to Cardi, the last straw was when Minaj apparently liked -- then unliked -- a tweet putting down Cardi’s mothering skills.

“I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter,” Cardi says. “I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f**king mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”

NICKI AND CARDI GOT INTO IT OMG pic.twitter.com/FpsdTLJTht — Eric Jonathan ⚡️ (@EriccJonathan) September 8, 2018

Since the altercation, Minaj has denied ever disparaging Cardi’s abilities as a mother.

"I would never discuss anyone's child," she said on Queen Radio on Beats 1 on Apple Music. "It's so sad for someone to pin that on me. I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting, I don't give a sh**. It's so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. If you're right in whatever you're doing, you don't ever have to make someone into the bad guy."

During the W magazine interview, Cardi also discusses married life with Offset, which she admits took some convincing.

“When I got married with my dude, we still had a lot of doubts, because our relationship is not like everybody’s,” she explains. “He was always traveling, and I was always traveling. We’re artists. So I used to see him, like, twice a week, and, you know, he’s known for having different women, and I’m known for, like, not taking sh** from guys. But we really loved each other, and we was scared to lose each other.”

Cadi recalls the actual nuptials were decided upon one day when the pair was in the middle of an argument and she said they should go for it. “And he’s like, ‘You’re playing around.’ And I said, ‘I’m for real,'" she shares.

In no time, the couple got a marriage license and exchanged vows in Offset’s bedroom while wearing sweats.

Mickalene Thomas

“Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude. And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them,” she continues. “I don’t have no proof. I don’t have receipts. But I just got to know my man. We practically on the phone 24 hours a day. If I can’t find him, I’m going to find his friend. Somebody going to answer the phone. But I cannot be feeling insecure to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen.”

Cardi also dishes on the joy and terror of pregnancy.

“When I got pregnant, I was f**king freaking out," she says. "Everybody around me was like, ‘No, this never happened before. Every artist that had a baby, they already put in years in the game. This is your first year. You’re going to mess it up. How are you going to make it?’ While I was pregnant, I kept telling myself, 'I can’t wait till I’m back out there. I’m going to look hot, and I’m going to be that b**ch.'”

She and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiara Cephus, on July 11.

Mickalene Thomas

Get more music news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Turns Herself in to Police After Alleged Assault Incident

Cardi B Performs for the First Time Since Giving Birth, But Chaos Ensues After

Selena Gomez & Cardi B Bring the Heat in 'Taki Taki' Song With DJ Snake & Ozuna

Related Gallery