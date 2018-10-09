Taylor Swift Teases 'Next Chapter' During AMAs Acceptance Speech, Fans React
Taylor Swift is ready for the "next chapter!"
The singer set the internet ablaze during her acceptance speech for Favorite Pop/Rock Album at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday.
"Thank you a million times for this," Swift told the crowd, accepting the award for her latest album, Reputation. "This is actually the first time I ever wrote an album based on a title first... So the whole time I was writing an album based on all the facets of a reputation and how it affects you, what it actually means to you, I was surrounded by friends and family and loved ones, who never loved me less based on the fluctuations of public opinion."
'I always look at albums as chapters in my life," she continued. "And to the fans, I'm so happy that you like this one.... But I have to be really honest with you about something: I'm even more excited about the next chapter."
Swift's coy tease immediately sparked an inferno of interest among her fans on social media, who started speculating about a possible new album or personal news related to the singer's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
Only time will tell what Swift's "next chapter" holds. For now, see more on Reputation in the video below!
