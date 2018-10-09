Taylor Swift is ready for the "next chapter!"

The singer set the internet ablaze during her acceptance speech for Favorite Pop/Rock Album at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday.

"Thank you a million times for this," Swift told the crowd, accepting the award for her latest album, Reputation. "This is actually the first time I ever wrote an album based on a title first... So the whole time I was writing an album based on all the facets of a reputation and how it affects you, what it actually means to you, I was surrounded by friends and family and loved ones, who never loved me less based on the fluctuations of public opinion."

'I always look at albums as chapters in my life," she continued. "And to the fans, I'm so happy that you like this one.... But I have to be really honest with you about something: I'm even more excited about the next chapter."

Ohh look what your votes made her do... @taylorswift13 won another #AMAs for Favorite Album - Pop/Rock! #TaylorSwiftAMAspic.twitter.com/brCtDShU44 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

Swift's coy tease immediately sparked an inferno of interest among her fans on social media, who started speculating about a possible new album or personal news related to the singer's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

"I always look at albums as chapters in my life... I'm even more excited about the next chapter!" - @taylorswift13#TS7ISCOMINGpic.twitter.com/KEdCI6KJLP — Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) October 10, 2018

“The next chapter” WHAT DOES THIS MEAN maybe TS7 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/yJmxassfGk — rep (@tsgetaway2) October 10, 2018

"I'm even more excited about the next chapter"

TS7 TS7 TS7 TS7 TS7 TS7#TaylorsSwiftAMAs — 𝓵𝓸𝓿𝓮, 𝓽𝓲𝓯𝓯𝓪𝓷𝔂 (@tiffanyylng) October 10, 2018

“IM EVEN MORE EXCITED FOR THE NEXT CHAPTER” pic.twitter.com/LDTxqVZmv6 — 𝔳𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔯𝔦𝔞 🕷 (@ssparkisfly) October 10, 2018

SHE’S EVEN MORE EXCITED ABOUT THE NEXT CHAPTER???? I LITERALLY SCREAMED “WHAT DOES THAT MEAN????” AT THE TV — megan (@swiftielove19) October 10, 2018

“I’M EVEN MORE EXCITED ABOUT THE NEXT CHAPTER” HOLY SKFJJSJDJDNNDJS — Brenna (libra) :) (@inmydreamswift) October 10, 2018

Taylor Swift has won 21 American Music Awards...



...next chapter #TaylorSwiftAMAs — Smelly Cat Swift Brat (@repqueen_13) October 10, 2018

THE



NEXT



CHAPTER — ALYSON ✨ (@halsey13delrey) October 10, 2018

taylor: im even more excited about the next chapter



me: *dials 911* hi yes i need an ambulance pic.twitter.com/aqHTFDdntH — 🕷🕸 (@streamdeIicate) October 10, 2018

Only time will tell what Swift's "next chapter" holds. For now, see more on Reputation in the video below!

