Taylor Swift Looks Like a Stunning Disco Ball at the 2018 AMAs

Taylor Swift is in the building!

The performer returned to the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, sporting a stunning mirrored silver mini dress, matching thigh-high boots and black sparkly rectangular earrings.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The blonde beauty, 28, was a true pop star in the shiny, head-turning outfit.

The performer's glam was equally gorgeous. Swift opted for flawless matte skin, pale pink lips, voluminous lashes and a beautiful mod eye look with defined, lined eyes and gray shadow across her crease.

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Her soft bangs grazed above her eyes as her tresses were pulled back in a perfectly messy updo.

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

The "Delicate" singer will be opening the show with her highly anticipated performance.

Get the scoop on what to expect from tonight:

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 AMAs: See the Red Carpet Arrivals!

Taylor Swift’s Political Post Sees Significant Spike in Voter Registration

Taylor Swift and Tyler Hilton Reunite: ‘Come a Long Way Since Teardrops!’

Related Gallery