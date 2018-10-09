2018 AMAs: See the Red Carpet Arrivals!
The stars have arrived at the 2018 American Music Awards!
The best and brightest of the music industry -- and then some -- brought their fashion A-game to the awards show at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Tuesday.
The show, hosted by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, kicks off at 8 p.m. EST, but before then, Hollywood is keeping us entertained with their show-stopping styles on the red carpet.
From performers like Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift, to nominated artists like Cardi B and Drake, we can't wait to see all the flawless fashion.
Click through the gallery below to see all the red carpet arrivals.
