Tracee Ellis Ross is getting ready for her hosting gig at the American Music Awards!

The 45-year-old Blackish star is returning as host for the star-studded event for the second year in a row. ET’s Keltie Knight spoke with Ross to get the scoop on what fans can expect during the AMAs, which air Tuesday night on ABC.

“My most exciting thing that I've been working on and learning while shooting Blackish is my opening dance number,” Ross revealed. “I have 20 women dancers.”

In addition to many dancers, Ross’ opening number will also feature an on-stage costume change, which, it turns out, will be just one of many to come!

“I think it might be a baker’s dozen,” Ross said of her number of costumes. “Last year it was 11. If we include what happens during the opening dance number… there’s a costume change on stage, honey!”

Aside from her own part in the annual event, Ross is most excited to see some powerhouse ladies take the stage.

“Taylor [Swift]... I mean come on!” Ross fangirled of the pop star, who’s opening the show. “And then I call them the three C’s… Cardi [B], Mariah Carey and Carrie Underwood… That’s why I came back guys, just so I could have a front row seat to the best concert.”

When Ross isn’t hosting award shows, she’s starring on ABC’s Blackish as Bow Jackson, a mom of four. Miles Brown, one of Ross’ on-screen kids, recently landed a side-gig of his own -- appearing on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors! Ross couldn’t be more proud of the 13-year-old.

“I kid you not, [I was a] proud TV mama when I saw some of the footage from rehearsal that his mom showed me,” Ross gushed. “Tears… I absolutely [cried]. I feel so proud of him.”

Ross’ admiration for her co-stars doesn’t end with Brown! The actress went on to praise her other on-screen children -- Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner and Marsai Martin -- too.

“I feel so proud of all four of the kids. They just have blossomed into, yes, wonderful actors, but, like, really wonderful people,” she said. “I can take no credit because, if you judge it on Bow's parenting skills they should of not turned out well, but their parents have done an incredible job. They're really wonderful people.”

