Taylor Swift will kick off this year's American Music Awards with a bang.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old singer announced she'll be opening the AMAs on Oct. 9. Swift shared the news on her Instagram with a cute post featuring her beloved cat, Meredith, and also revealed she'll be singing "I Did Something Bad" off of her latest album, Reputation.

"I’m opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of 'I Did Something Bad,'" she wrote. "Meredith is not excited, but I am. #AMAs."

The performance marks Swift's first awards show performance in nearly three years.

Swift is nominated for four AMAs this year, including one for Artist of the Year. Last month, she joked with her good friend, Ed Sheeran, that Drake would be beating them both out in the category.

Other AMA performers set to take the stage next Tuesday are Cardi B, Carrie Underwood, Dua Lipa and Ciara featuring Missy Elliott. The annual awards show airs on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Swift recently performed an intimate unplugged show for fans, where she said her latest album is about "finding love throughout the noise." The singer is currently dating British actor Joe Alwyn, and the couple appears to be stronger than ever.

