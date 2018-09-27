This beat is funky fresh!

Ciara and Missy Elliott are set to take the stage together at the 2018 American Music Awards. The two artists, who previously brought fans the hit "1, 2 Step," will perform two songs together, Ciara's "Level Up" and "Dose." This highly anticipated performance marks Ciara's first time on the AMA stage since 2005.

Additionally, first-time AMA nominee Dua Lipa is also scheduled to perform at the awards ceremony, singing two of her hits, including “Electricity."

The three artists join previously announced performers Benny Blanco with Halsey, Khalid, Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, Mariah Carey, Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and Carrie Underwood. The awards ceremony will also include a special tribute dedicated to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

The full list of nominees were announced earlier this month with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Drake and Cardi as top contenders.

Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the 2018 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Revist BTS making their U.S. debut performance at last year's AMAs in the video below.

