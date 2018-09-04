Tracee Ellis Ross to Return as 2018 American Music Awards Host

The American Music Awards is turning once again to Tracee Ellis Ross to host the show!

The Golden Globe-winning Black-ish star is set to return as the night's emcee for the second year in a row, ABC announced on Wednesday.

The news comes one week before this year's slate of nominees is set to be announced live from YouTube Space L.A. on Sept. 12, at an event lead by musicians Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani Kordei and Bebe Rexha.

It was also announced earlier this year that the AMAs have moved to a new night and will be airing live on Tuesday, Oct. 9. The show had traditionally aired in the past on a Sunday and in November.

This year's awards show will feature a number of performances from some of the most exciting names in the music industry.

Last year, the actress' mother, Motown icon Diana Ross, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and gave an powerful speech in what ended up being a fun, emotional moment for the whole Ross family.

The 2017 AMAs also saw a few of the most amazing live performances in recent memory, including a death-defying stunt by Pink, who sang while hanging sideways and delivering feats of acrobatic prowess on the side of the 34-floor JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The show was also dominated by Korean pop supergroup BTS, who became the first Korean boy band to perform at the AMAs when they made their U.S. television debut with a performance of their hit single "DNA."

The 2018 American Music Awards will air Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Check out the video below for some of the best moments from last year's amazing AMA spectacular.

