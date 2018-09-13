Cute competitors!

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran won’t let their competing American Music Awards nominations get in the way of their longtime friendship. On Wednesday, the “Shake It Off” singer, 28, posted an adorable video of herself going for a hike with Sheeran, 27.

"You ok, bro?” Swift jokingly asks Sheeran as they climb up a hill.

The “Perfect” singer responds by playfully flicking off his friend.

Sheeran later takes the camera, asking, "Hey, Taylor, the AMA nominations just came out. It’s me, you, and Drake.”

At the same time they both say to the other, "You’re going to win,” followed by, "Drake’s gonna win.”

Swift continued to poke fun at her pal, saying, "It’s called exercise. Have you ever done cardio? Strumming a guitar doesn’t count.”

Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) and Swift’s reputation are competing against Drake’s Scorpion in the Favorite Album Pop/Rock category at this year’s AMAs.

Swift acknowledged her competitors in the cute video’s caption, writing, "Safe to say whoever wins the AMA for fav pop/rock album will be an artist who writes songs about love and heartbreak. YOU get to decide who it’ll be. Vote at the link in my bio @AMAs.”

Sheeran is also nominated in the Favorite Artist Contemporary, Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock, and Favorite Song Pop/Rock for “Perfect.”

Swift landed a nomination for Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock, and is also competing against Sheeran for Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year.

The 2018 American Music Awards will air Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

