Troye Sivan Shares the Biggest Misconception About Taylor Swift

Troye Sivan has nothing but love for his pop star peers!

The 23-year-old Australian singer appeared on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where a called asked him about the biggest misconception he’s noticed with his pal, Taylor Swift.

"I have had nothing but unbelievably positive interactions with her,” Sivan said of Swift. "She’s extraordinarily generous and giving and sweet and talented, and I just have infinite respect for her."

Swift invited Sivan on stage during her Reputation tour in May to perform his song “My My My!” at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles. The experience proved to be nerve wracking for the former YouTube star.

"I literally thought I was going to faint at one point. When I first popped up out of the stage, I did a Destiny’s Child thing,” he explained. "That part went perfectly, but then I sort of looked out and the crowd just never ended, and it really threw me."

The massive crowd of around 60,000 people scared the up-and-coming singer, who noted, "I was like, ‘Please don’t fall down in front of all these people.’ I sort of managed to gather myself and we did this cute little strut.”

He also opened up about his pal and collaborator, Ariana Grande, and her whirlwind engagement to Pete Davidson.

"I have never seen a happier couple,” he said of the two. "They’re just obsessed with each other and that’s what everyone wants.”

