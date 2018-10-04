The 2018 AMAs are heating up!

It was announced on Thursday that Jennifer Lopez will be performing at this year's American Music Awards, debuting a new single from her film, Second Act.

And since we are less than a week away from the big show, ET is here with everything you need to know.

When are the AMAs?: The 2018 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

How Can I Follow Along With ET?: You can catch ET's red carpet coverage of the AMAs right here on ETonline.com. You can also follow all the action on Twitter (@etnow), Instagram (@entertainmenttonight) and our official Facebook page. Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday (check your local listings) for all the post-AMA coverage!

Who's Hosting?:Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross returns as host for the second year in a row.

Who's Performing?: Jennifer Lopez joins previously announced performers Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Dua Lipa, Ciara, Missy Elliott, Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift, who will be kicking off the show with her new single, "I Did Something Bad," and making her first awards show performance in three years.

Who's Nominated?: Drake and Cardi B both scored eight nominations this year, followed by Ed Sheeran with six, and Taylor Swift with four. Swift and Cardi are both in contention for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist, with Swift once again up for Album of the Year, facing off against Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone and her pal, Sheeran.

For a full list of nominees, click here. And for more on last year's ceremony, check out the video below!

