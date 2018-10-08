Carrie Underwood’s second child hasn’t made an entrance into the world yet, but was still the center of attention as the singer hit the stage for the 2018 American Music Awards rehearsals in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

Underwood’s burgeoning baby belly was on full display as she took the mic in an all-denim ensemble at the Microsoft Theater in preparation for the annual awards ceremony, where she is set to perform on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old country songstress and husband Mike Comrie already have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah, and announced they were expecting their second child with a three-part video in August.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she said. “This has been a dream come true with the album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and glad you guys can share in this and be a part of this with us.”

The couple’s joy was heightened given the heartbreak they had endured leading up to the announcement, the details of which Underwood shared while talking to CBS Sunday Morning in September.

During the revealing interview, Underwood opened up about how she had suffered three miscarriages in two years.

"2017 just wasn't how I imagined it," she said. "I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant in early 2017, and didn't work out.”

"And that was the thing, in the beginning, it was like, 'OK, God, we know this is, just wasn't Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it,'" continued the singer, who was recently awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "And I got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'OK, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?’”

