It’s time to cry some pretty tears of joy!

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child together.

The three-part video started with the 35-year-old country singer declaring she had “a lot of news to share,” including details on her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360. She also shared why she's not touring until May 2019 even though the Cry Pretty album will be released in September.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’” Underwood teased, before the camera panned back to show a “Baby” banner in balloons behind her.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she gushed of her husband and their 3-year-old son. “This has been a dream come true with the album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and glad you guys and can share in this and be a part of this with us.”

Underwood didn’t reveal any other details, like when the baby is due or the gender, but she was wearing a pink metallic jacket in the clip that might lead fans to speculate a little.

For more from Underwood, watch the clip below:

