Carrie Underwood Says She Tries 'Not to Worry' About Plastic Surgery Rumors

Carrie Underwood is laughing off plastic surgery rumors.

Rocking a black halter top with her blonde locks flowing over her shoulders, the "Cry Pretty" singer stuns on the cover of Redbook's September issue. In her accompanying interview with the magazine, she opens up about the scary fall she encountered last fall that resulted in her undergoing surgery for a broken wrist, and getting 40 stitches on her mouth.

"Life is full of ups and downs, and I might have had a few more downs than ups last year," Underwood, who briefly spent some time out of the spotlight last year, confesses. "A lot happened in 2017 during my 'off year.' I love it when people say, 'You took a year off.' I'm like, 'You know, I had this shoot and this thing, and I was writing this and doing that.' There was always so much to do, but it was also a very soul-searching year for me."

"There were some personal things that happened," she continues. "And I had the accident and all of that to get through…and just life."

Redbook

The 35-year-old singer admits that following her injury, she was afraid she would look different.

"Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you’re like, 'What is this going to wind up like?'" she says. "You just don’t know. It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see [the difference] quite a bit, but other people are like, 'I wouldn't have even noticed.' Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that's been nice to learn."

Redbook

And while various reports have claimed that the country star has gotten plastic surgery, Underwood put the rumors to rest, telling the outlet she tries not to let the negativity get to her. Instead, she's fully focused on her music, and life at home with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

"I'm on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting," she explains. "I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it."

"My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?,'" she adds. "And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'"

Hear more on Underwood in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Looks Incredible as She Performs on NYC Rooftop

Carrie Underwood Shares Heartwarming Moment With Son Isaiah Before Going on Stage at His First Concert

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Hilariously Attempts to Sing 'Cry Pretty': Watch!

Related Gallery