Carrie Underwood Shares Heartwarming Moment With Son Isaiah Before Going on Stage at His First Concert

Carrie Underwood had a special fan in the audience at her latest show.

The American Idol alum hit the stage to kick off the weekend celebrations at the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Friday -- which also happened to be her son, Isaiah's, first concert. The 3-year-old sweetly sat on his dad, Mike Fisher's, lap during the show, which the hockey star couldn't help but document on social media.

"Izzy’s first show! He’s proud of his momma!" Fisher wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps from the concert.

Underwood, meanwhile, shared a precious black-and-white photo of herself holding Isaiah close. "This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight...❤️❤️❤️ @hardrockhcac," she captioned the shot.

While Friday night's event was Isaiah's first concert, he's watched his mom perform before. The tot cheered on his dad and the Nashville Predators at the team's hockey game in April, where Underwood sang the national anthem.

The 35-year-old singer couldn't help but get emotional over her son's reaction to her performance, sharing the sweet moment on Instagram.

"As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me...and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud... He never really gets to see me sing because he’s in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play...and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute," Underwood wrote. "Thanks, @iveychilders for catching this little moment...my heart is happy...❤️."

Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood's Son Adorably Attempts to Shave Dad Mike Fisher's NHL Playoffs Beard

Carrie Underwood Gives First Televised Interview Since Her Accident, Says Aftermath 'Wasn’t Pretty’

Ludacris Says Carrie Underwood Is '95% Better' Following Her Accident (Exclusive)

Related Gallery