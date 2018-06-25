Ludacris Says Carrie Underwood Is '95% Better' Following Her Accident (Exclusive)

Ludacris has nothing but praise for Carrie Underwood after working with her on the anthem, "The Champion."

The two performed their hit song live for the first time on Saturday at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, and ET's Katie Krause spoke with the 40-year-old rapper, who was thrilled to be sharing the stage with the 35-year-old country crooner.

"It’s a powerful message in the song so we want to make sure everybody hears it," he said. "Anybody that’s going through any type of struggle, or people that need positive motivation and inspiration, that’s literally what this song is about. Everybody is a champion in their minds and in their hearts and sometimes you go through difficulties and you have to remind yourself how much of a champion you are."

Ludacris also opened up about how Underwood is doing after she accidentally fell outside her home last year and had to get 40 stitches on her mouth and suffered a broken wrist.

"Like I said, everybody has difficulties and she’s definitely one, like, I would say about 95% better," he said of the "Cry Pretty" singer. "She’s very strong. Anybody that has a strong will and a strong mind, they’ll be able to bounce back."

Following their performance at the awards ceremony, both Underwood and Ludacris took to Instagram to share their excitement.

"Such an amazing, full circle night at the #RDMA!!!" Underwood -- who won the Hero award -- mused. "Got to perform with the incredible @ludacris at the venue I won @americanidol in and was presented an award by one of my Idol judges, the incomparable @randyjackson! Life is good!"

As for Ludacris, he was equally enthused, writing: "First time performing on stage with @carrieunderwood for our song #champion at the #rdmas and I’ve just been informed the single is already GOLD! Thank you to everyone for your support of such a powerful record!! The 🌎 definitely needs it right now!"

Back in April, months prior to the Radio Disney Music Awards, a source told ET that Underwood "is at the top of her game" following her accident. "She strives for perfection," the source added.

Here's more on Underwood's road to recovery and her return to the limelight:

