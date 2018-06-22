Carrie Underwood Beams on Radio Disney Music Awards Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood is beaming!

The 35-year-old artist couldn't have looked cuter as she hit the red carpet at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood on Friday. The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer sported a fun patterned dress with black, sheer overlay for the occasion, which she accessorized with a few rings and glitzy drop-down earrings.

Underwood -- who is clearly more confident in the spotlight after recovering from facial injuries she suffered after falling at her home in Nashville last fall -- kept her makeup neutral and let her long, blonde locks flow over her shoulder.

The singer, who is receiving the Hero Award at the show, took a moment to pose alongside fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson on the red carpet. Clarkson is being honored with the Icon Award at the event.

The singers have been pals for a while. Earlier this month, Clarkson thanked Underwood for helping her feel "really thin" with clothes from her athletic wear line. Watch below.

A special telecast of the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and multiple Disney-branded platforms, including Radio Disney, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA.

