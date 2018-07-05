Carrie Underwood Looks Incredible as She Performs on NYC Rooftop

Carrie Underwood got everyone feeling patriotic on the 4th of July!

The "Cry Pretty" songstress took the stage at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Wednesday to headline Spotify’s Hot Country Live inaugural concert where she brought down the house with her band.

Underwood rocked a black romper featuring loads of beadwork and fun, sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves for the performance. The outfit also effortlessly showcased her toned legs as she commanded the stage.

“Amazing night in NYC for #IndependenceDay,” she wrote alongside a still of herself from the night on Instagram. “Thanks, fans and @spotify for making this night so special and one I won’t ever forget!”

This rousing concert comes almost a week after her husband, Mike Fisher, revealed that he’d taken their son Isaiah to his first-ever concert at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on June 30. Who did he see? Why, his own mother, of course!

“Izzy’s first show! He’s proud of his momma!” Fisher captioned a black-and-white photo of the three-year-old captivated by the show while in his lap.

Isaiah also bonded with his famous mama backstage just before she performed -- making for another sweet photo. "This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight...❤️❤️❤️ @hardrockhcac," Underwood wrote alongside a photo of her son in her arms amid the pre-show bustle.

Get more news on Underwood in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Shares Heartwarming Moment With Son Isaiah Before Going on Stage at His First Concert

Ludacris Says Carrie Underwood Is '95% Better' Following Her Accident (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Feud Rumors With Carrie Underwood (Exclusive)

Related Gallery