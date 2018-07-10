Carrie Underwood Celebrates 8 Years of Marriage With Husband Mike Fisher -- See the Sweet Post

Carrie Underwood is celebrating eight wonderful years of marriage with her handsome hubby, Mike Fisher.

The "Cry Pretty" singer was all smiles in a pair of heartwarming snapshots she shared to Twitter on Tuesday, showing the cute couple getting close and cuddly for the camera.

Underwood posted the pics alongside a touching message for the NHL star, commemorating their long, lasting love.

"Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?!" she wrote. "I love you today more than yesterday...which was more than the day before...and so on and so forth."

"Here’s to many more years together!" she added. "[Heart] you."

The happy couple -- who began dating in 2008 after meeting at one of Underwood's concert performances -- tied the knot in 2010 during a lavish ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Georgia.

The couple later welcomed their adorable son, Isaiah, in February 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple on their joyful anniversary! For more on Underwood and Fisher's romance, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Hilariously Attempts to Sing 'Cry Pretty': Watch!

Carrie Underwood Stuns While Performing National Anthem at Husband Mike Fisher's Hockey Game

Carrie Underwood Shares Son Isaiah and Husband Mike Fisher’s Adorable Story Time: Watch

Related Gallery