Carrie Underwood is putting her scar on display.

The "Cry Pretty" singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback pic of herself filming her music video for "Love Wins," which released in September. In the photo, Underwood shows off colorful makeup around her eyes -- as well as a scar from the base of her nose to her upper lip.

The GRAMMY winner was injured after falling at her Nashville home last year. The scary accident resulted in her undergoing surgery for a broken wrist, and getting 40 stitches on her face. While this isn't the first time Underwood has showed off her scar to fans, it's definitely the most clear shot of her injury.

"#FBF to filming the Love Wins music video! https://youtu.be/-Py8OWAMkns ❤️❤️❤️," Underwood captioned the pic.

In an August interview with Redbook, Underwood opened up about rumors she had gotten plastic surgery following the accident.

"I'm on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting," she explained. "I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it."

Now, the singer is focused on her new music and expanding her family, as she's currently pregnant with baby No. 2. See more in the video below.

