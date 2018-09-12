Carrie Underwood thinks love will conquer all!

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old country singer dropped the video for “Love Wins,” the second single off her upcoming album, Cry Pretty, which is due out Friday.

The video for the upbeat crossover anthem -- which was released back in August -- begins with shots of a desolate, gray landscape where a crowd of people appears hopeless. Intermixed with clips of Underwood glowing with windswept hair in a flowing red dress, the track starts off slow and sad by discussing children dying, politics and prejudice.

When the chorus hits, though, Underwood lets her everlasting optimism shine through.

"I believe you and me are sisters and brothers / And I believe we're made to be here for each other / We'll never fall if we walk hand in hand / Put a world that feels broken together again / I believe in the end love wins," she sings.

Following the empowering chorus, the sad and dark group of people slowly transition into vivid color as they enter what appears to be Holi, the Hindu festival of colors.

With her face painted in blue, yellow and green sparkles, Underwood continues her hopeful song onstage at the festival, declaring, “Sometimes it takes a lot of faith / To keep believing there will come a day / When the tears and the sadness, the pain and the hate / The struggle, this madness, will all fade away.”

Underwood uses the rest of the jaunty track to put her powerhouse vocals on full display. This is especially true with the last line of the bridge, where Underwood belts, “Love is the only thing worth fighting for.”

More shots of smiling faces, the color-filled field and Underwood’s grinning profile fill the remaining minute of the video before it concludes with the group of formerly sad people making hearts out of their hands.

“Love Wins” serves as Underwood’s second single off of her upcoming album, after the title track made its debut back in April.

“This song is hopeful. It’s saying no matter who you are, what you feel, what you think, we’re all human beings,” Underwood says of “Love Wins” in a press release. “We all deserve love. We all deserve respect and we all should try to show that to one another.”

The new album -- on which Underwood co-wrote nine of the 13 songs -- comes at a busy time for the singer, who also recently debuted “Game On,” a new theme song for Sunday Night Football.

Underwood, who will head out on The Cry Pretty Tour 360 next spring, recently announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Mike Fisher. The couple already shares a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Last month, a source told ET that the pair is "incredibly" excited to grow their family.

"This baby is incredibly exciting because it represents new beginnings after a very challenging year," the source said. "Mike is thrilled because he desperately wanted another baby, and their son, Isaiah, even talks about a baby brother or sister, so the whole family is in celebration mode. When Mike and Carrie married, he told her he wanted a large family, so this is a dream come true for him."

