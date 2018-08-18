Carrie Underwood is ready to roll with the punches.

The 35-year-old singer is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, and in a recent interview with The Tennessean, she revealed that while she's managed being a mom of one, she knows baby No. 2 will change the game a bit.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” she said. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

Underwood definitely has a great team. Fisher is quite the doting dad in sweet Instagram posts Underwood has shared recently, and the "Cry Pretty" singer thinks their 3-year-old son, Isaiah, will definitely step up to the plate when it comes to big brother duties. "I think he’ll be a really good big brother," Underwood imagined. "I think he’ll be helpful."

The GRAMMY winner announced her pregnancy in a video message to fans last week, revealing that she'll be taking her family on the road for her Cry PrettyTour 360, which kicks off in May 2019. Fans didn't seem to mind that Underwood's tour was delayed -- they were more concerned that the pink windbreaker she wore in the video might be a hint that she's having a baby girl.

“I don’t know what it is,” Underwood told The Tennessean of speculation that she’s having a girl. “You’ve got a 50 percent chance you’re correct. I have no idea.”

Regardless of whether she adds a little boy or girl to her family, a source told ET that Underwood couldn't me more excited to become a mom for the second time, after recovering from a serious accident last November, for which she had to undergo surgery for a broken wrist, and receive more than 40 stitches on her face.

"This baby is incredibly exciting because it represents new beginnings after a very challenging year," the source said. "She is ready to put her accident behind her and focus on her family and her new album release."

"Mike is thrilled because he desperately wanted another baby, and their son Isaiah even talks about a baby brother or sister, so the whole family is in celebration mode," the source added. "When Mike and Carrie married he told her he wanted a large family, so this is a dream come true for him."

