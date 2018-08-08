Carrie Underwood is pregnant with baby number two, and she and husband Mike Fisher couldn't be more excited, a source tells ET.

The 35-year-old country superstar announced she was pregnant on Wednesday with a sweet Instagram post, and the source says Underwood has been anxious to share the big news.

"Carrie has been dying to share her pregnancy with her fans," the source says. "She was finding it hard to keep it a secret anymore, so today was a real relief because now she feels like she can talk openly about all the exciting details surrounding her next venture in life.”

The source also notes that the timing of the pregnancy is especially sweet given her tough recovery this year from a serious accident last November. Underwood suffered a fall at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, that required her to undergo surgery for a broken wrist and more than 40 stitches on her face.

"This baby is incredibly exciting because it represents new beginnings after a very challenging year," the source says. "She is ready to put her accident behind her and focus on her family and her new album release."

The source also shares that Fisher, a former hockey pro, is especially excited given his desire for a large family. The two are already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah.

"Mike is thrilled because he desperately wanted another baby, and their son Isaiah even talks about a baby brother or sister, so the whole family is in celebration mode," the source says. "When Mike and Carrie married he told her he wanted a large family, so this is a dream come true for him."

Underwood recently sat down with Redbook for their September cover, and was asked if she wanted a big family.

"I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family," she candidly said, though she noted that the couple was keeping their options open.

"We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older," she added.

Last August, Underwood also talked to ET about having another child with 38-year-old Fisher.

"We're on God's good timing or whatever you might call it," she said at the time. "I'm just trying to figure out where life's going to take me next."

On her Instagram post on Wednesday, Underwood expressed that her family was "over the moon" about expanding their family.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she said. “This has been a dream come true with the album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and glad you guys can share in this and be a part of this with us.”

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

