Carrie Underwood Debuts New Theme Song for 'Sunday Night Football'

Carrie Underwood has given Sunday Night Football a new theme song!

The 35-year-old country singer premiered "Game On" on Sunday, leading into the face-off between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. The Packers came away with the win, besting the Bears 24-23.

The intro begins with shots of a skyline before Underwood steps into the frame rocking leather pants, a white T-shirt and a geometric jacket. Sporting smokey eyes and wearing her long, blonde hair down, the GRAMMY winner looks incredible as she struts and sings amid bright, flashing lights.

"Everybody's ready for the party. Everywhere coast to coast. Come on we're just getting started, been waiting all day let's go!" Underwood sings, alongside shots of football players on the field and prepping for the game. "The gang's all here for a throwdown. The rowdy crowd rocking the place."

The song -- replacing "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," which had preceded Sunday night football since 2013 -- continues with Underwood exclaiming, "Game on! It's Sunday night."

Underwood and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, recently announced that they're expecting baby number two; the couple already shares a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Last month, a source told ET that the pair is "incredibly" excited to grow their family.

"This baby is incredibly exciting because it represents new beginnings after a very challenging year," the source said. "... Mike is thrilled because he desperately wanted another baby, and their son, Isaiah, even talks about a baby brother or sister, so the whole family is in celebration mode. When Mike and Carrie married, he told her he wanted a large family, so this is a dream come true for him."

