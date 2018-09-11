Let’s hear it for the ladies!

On Tuesday, CMT announced that, this year, they’ve decided to do something special with their Artists of the Year special. For 2018, they will be airing an all-female tribute to the women who bring so much to the country music scene.



Honorees at this year’s event will include Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.

As usual, the concert will feature some musical pairings, which will be announced soon, as well as some fun guests dropping by to keep things interesting.



“This year, we’re evolving the special to reflect what’s happening right now in culture and in the lives of our fans,” Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music & Talent at CMT, said in a press release. “In this monumental year for women, dedicating one of the biggest nights in the genre to applaud female country artists not only solidifies our commitment, but we hope will spark a much-needed change in the industry.”

As she alluded to, the night of music is part of an initiative designed to “encourage and inspire increased female airplay.” This means that CMT intends to institute a day-long "Women of Country Music" takeover on all of their platforms.



CMT’s all-female Artist of the Year special airs on Wednesday, Oct.17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

