Miranda Lambert Says She's 'Happily Single' In New Interview

Miranda Lambert is living the single life.

The "Little Red Wagon" country singer revealed in a new interview with The Tennessean published on Friday that she is "happily single" and open for whatever comes next.

"Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” the 34-year-old singer explained. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Lambert, who recently reunited with Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe to work on their first Pistol Annies record in five years, explained that their lives have changed so much since their last album.

“Since our last record, we’ve had two divorces, a marriage, two babies and one on the way,” Lambert shared. “Now we’ve got two husbands, one single and happy, and I just feel like we live such crazy lives. That’s a lot of life to be lived in just five years between three women, and I feel like we’re just telling the story of what all of that is and doing it very honestly.”

Lambert was most recently linked to Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker after splitting from Anderson East, whom she dated for two years following her divorce from Blake Shelton. Lambert and Shelton announced their split in July 2015, after four years of marriage.

The "Tin Man" songstress, however, is focusing on her music and putting her emotions into her songwriting.

"Sometimes the music is so honest that it’s like, ‘Oh, that kind of hurts a little,’” Lambert continued. “But, it’s good. We just want women to understand that we’re all doing the same thing. We’re all just living our lives and having the same struggles and the same joys and the same outlooks.”

The GRAMMY winner has previously stated that she credits music as an "escape from your own reality," telling Billboard, "I won't take my pain for granted." Hear more of how Lambert uses her talent to heal her heartbreaks in the video below.

