Miranda Lambert Recalls Having Her 'Heart Broken' Following Highly Publicized Split From Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert is getting candid on heartbreak.

In a new interview with HITS Daily Double, the "Vice" singer opens up about her highly publicized divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015, amid her most recent split from musician Anderson East.

"2015 pushed me into a writing mode I've never been in before," Lambert -- who released her sixth studio album, The Weight of These Wings, in November 2016 -- recalls. "It's very humbling to be hurt, and I have to be honest. My fans expect that from me."

"I was going through a divorce very publicly, and thank the Lord I am a writer," she continues. "That meant I could find some way to deal with it, that people could say, 'I get it -- I've been there too.' And, 'It's why I related to you because I went through the same thing.'"

Although Lambert had music to help her cope with the heartache, she admits there were many times where she felt "so alone," which is apparent in the raw and very honest lyrics on her latest album.

"I am who I am," she says. "I am honest about being flawed. That's all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts."

"I can't do or be that [perfect] anymore, or it'll drive me crazy," she adds. "I won't be good anymore. I felt, maybe, a different kind of fear than any other record. It was really my life's work and my life's story. But there was also relief. I was thankful to let the music do what the music does -- and to allow myself that [therapy]."

The beginning of 2015 was surely rough for Lambert, but when she struck up a romance with East that December, she appeared to be happier than ever. Which is why fans were shocked to hear the news that she and East ended their two-year relationship in April. But she hopes that by expressing herself through music, people will continue to "understand" what she's going through and relate to her on a personal level.

"I'm willing to say whatever I need to say so people understand," she explains. "I'm hoping my story's their story, because everybody's had s**t in their lives. I'm just thankful I get a voice to speak about it."

"It's unpleasant, believe me," she adds. "It’s unpleasant for me sometimes to write it down and sing it into my phone. 'Oh, I hurt myself, you know,' and I'm glad I did because I hope it hurts somebody else too. It lets it out."

