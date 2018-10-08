Taylor and Tyler in the house!

A day after musician and actor Tyler Hilton gushed to ET about his early days getting to know Taylor Swift before she became a global superstar, the two enjoyed a fun reunion at the final night of Swift’s North American Reputation tour in Texas.

Posing up a selfie storm, the friends took to social media to share the candid snaps with fans, who were quick to demand a duet from the duo.

“Congrats to @taylorswift @camila_cabello @charli_xcx on a killer last night of Tour!!” Hilton, 34, captioned a slideshow of selfies on Instagram. “You killed it bud, great seeing you and the fam, come a long way since Teardrops vid we did!!! And loved meeting a bunch of you Swifty fans in the crowd, just did an interview w ET about living on the Swift family boat when I moved to Nashville lol check out link in bio or http://bit.ly/TylerHiltonET 😆☺️.”

Swift, 28, also shared one of the pics on her Instagram Stories, pointing to Hilton and writing, “Teardrops on My Guitar video rise, Tyler Hilton is here.”

Hilton starred as Swift’s crush, Drew, in the 2007 “Teardrops on My Guitar” video. But Hilton, who went on star as Chris Keller on One Tree Hill and Elvis Presley in Walk the Line, first met the songstress when she was just a 15-year-old writing dreamy poems in her bedroom.

“I remember thinking, ‘This girl is so talented. I don’t care if she’s 15 or 40, I’m just a fan,’” Hilton shared before premiering the music video for his new single, “City on Fire,” on ET on Friday. “She’s really authentic and that whole thing you see with her is what you get -- like I remember her playing me songs in her bedroom that ended up on her Fearless record and she really was just a little girl in her bedroom with all these fantasies and a journal full of songs. It was so endearing.”

Hilton became so close with Swift and her family that when he later moved to Nashville, Tennessee, they helped him out with a place to stay.

“My dad came out to Nashville and we were looking for a place for me to stay and Taylor and her family were like, ‘You can just stay on our boat! We have a boat near our house and it’s like a house, so just stay there,’” Hilton recalled. “Just the sweetest family, the sweetest girl and one of the most talented people I’ve ever met.”

While Swift is now preparing to take her Reputation tour Down Under to Australia and New Zealand, Hilton is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album, also titled City on Fire, and tentatively scheduled to release in January. Having just dropped the first single, with his wife, Megan Park, directing the accompanying video, the rest of the record features One Tree Hill pal Kate Voegele, and Hilton’s former roomie, Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley.

He also stars in Lifetime’s upcoming holiday movie, The Christmas Contract, alongside former One Tree Hill co-stars including Hilarie Burton and Robert Buckley.

See more on Hilton and Swift below.

