It’s been more than 24 hours since Taylor Swift broke her longtime political silence and took a stand about the midterm elections on Instagram. In the time since her lengthy post, in which she outlined her beliefs, encouraged voters to register, and endorsed Democrats in both Tennessee’s Senate and House of Representatives, there have been significant, positive changes in voter registration across the country.

“We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T.Swift’s post,” Kamari Guthrie, the director of communications for Vote.org told BuzzFeed News.

That’s a little under half the new voters the country saw in the entire month of September.

Tennessee also saw an increase in registered voters after Swift’s post, specifically, 2,144 registrations in the last 36 hours. That’s out of 5,183 the state has seen in this month so far.

“To have someone of her stature and with such a large microphone to step up and actually reinforce what we already know here is definitely going to boost the morale of people who have been told Tennesseans are divisive,” Mary Mancini, the chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party told BuzzFeed News.

In her post, Swift explained her reasoning for finally taking a political stance, writing, “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

She went on to say she supports candidates who “fight for the human rights I believe we deserve in this country,” listing LGBTQ rights, gender discrimination, and calling out systemic racism.

The post prompted President Donald Trump to speak out against the singer, telling reporters, “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now.”

