President Donald Trump has declared he’s “25% less” of a Taylor Swift fan after the songstress voiced her support of the Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

While Swift has normally steered away from sharing her political opinions -- a move that has attracted criticism at times -- on Monday, she took to Instagram for a lengthy post explaining why she would be voting in favor of Democrat, Phil Bredesen, who is battling to become Tennessee's next U.S. senator.

"I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG,” Swift wrote. “I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent."

"I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love," she added, referring to Bredesen’s Republican opponent, Marsha Blackburn.

Quizzed about Swift’s statements while speaking with reporters on Monday, Trump questioned the singer’s political knowledge and said he’s now less of a fan.

“I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her,” Trump said, reacting to Swift’s comments about Blackburn, according to Variety. “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now.”

Meanwhile, Bredesen was quick to jump on Swift’s comments, tweeting her song lyrics in a cheeky jibe at Blackburn on social media.

“.@VoteMarsha, look what you made her do,” Bredesen tweeted. “@taylorswift13 doesn’t like your little games and she wants Tennesseans to know that you’ve been in the swamp long enough. It’s time for some fresh air up in Washington.”

.@VoteMarsha, look what you made her do. @taylorswift13 doesn’t like your little games and she wants Tennesseans to know that you’ve been in the swamp long enough. It’s time for some fresh air up in Washington. https://t.co/DC11TVODMh — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018

See more on Swift below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Taylor Swift and Tyler Hilton Reunite: ‘Come a Long Way Since Teardrops!’

NEWS: Taylor Swift Finally Gets Political, Vows to Vote for Democrats in Tennessee Elections

NEWS: Taylor Swift Will Open the 2018 American Music Awards, Her First Awards Show Performance In 3 Years

Related Gallery