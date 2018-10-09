So why does it feel so good?

Taylor Swift kicked off the 2018 American Music Awards with a bang on Tuesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, singing her hit "I Did Something Bad."

Dressed in a sparkly black-and-red bodysuit (a look she teased on Instagram Stories), the singer pulled out all the stops as the night's opening performer.

Swift took command of the edgy, dim-lit stage, conducting her dancers "like a violin," just as she sings on the track. She ended the performance by dancing in front of a gigantic snake, with fireworks, fire and a round of applause from stars like Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello.

It marked Swift's first awards show performance in almost three years. The 28-year-old pop star is nominated for four AMAs this year, including Artist of the Year. Last month she joked with her pal, Ed Sheeran, about competing with him in the category, but the friends agreed that Drake would beat them both.

Other performances at tonight’s AMAs include Cardi B, Carrie Underwood, Dua Lipa and Ciara featuring Missy Elliott.

Swift’s performance comes shortly after she took a political stance for the first time, endorsing two Democrat candidates in Tennessee on Instagram. Since the post, voter registration around the country has seen a significant spike.

