Mariah Carey Performs World TV Debut of 'With You' at 2018 AMAs

Slay, Mariah Carey!

The 48-year-old singer took the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and as expected, she nailed it.

Chic in a body-hugging, pink satin dress with sparkly black embellishments, Carey performed her new love song, "With You," which dropped on Oct. 5, center stage, surrounded by a circle of male dancers.

"Ooh, shots of Remy / Playing Confessions, and our bodies blendin'," she sang. "Ooh, I'm in love, it's true / Yeah, damn I f**ks with you."

"And we all make mistakes sometimes / But we muddle through," she continued. "I don't know what I'm s'posed to do, boy / Oh baby, I'm in love, it's true."

Carey's performance marked the world TV debut of "With You," which she excitedly teased just hours before the awards show:

TONIGHT! I can’t wait to perform the world television debut of “With You” on the @AMAs 🎶🎉 Tune in at 8/7c on ABC! #AMAs#WithYou 💕🦋 pic.twitter.com/pzHpaZ8Ig8 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 9, 2018

The performance comes nearly a month after Carey announced she would be releasing her 15th album later this year, her first since 2014's Me. I Am Mariah...The Elusive Chanteuse.

"With You" marks the album's first official single, though the singer dropped another track, "GTFO," on Sept. 15.

"I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn't so serious," Carey said in a statement, explaining why she released "GTFO" before "With You."

"I've had so much fun making this album," she added, "and I wanted the first moment to reflect that lighthearted spirit."

Listen to "GTFO" here and learn more on Carey in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Stuns in Curve-Hugging Number at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Frolic in the Sand on Beach Vacation

Related Gallery