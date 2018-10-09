Mariah Carey Performs World TV Debut of 'With You' at 2018 AMAs
Slay, Mariah Carey!
The 48-year-old singer took the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and as expected, she nailed it.
Chic in a body-hugging, pink satin dress with sparkly black embellishments, Carey performed her new love song, "With You," which dropped on Oct. 5, center stage, surrounded by a circle of male dancers.
"Ooh, shots of Remy / Playing Confessions, and our bodies blendin'," she sang. "Ooh, I'm in love, it's true / Yeah, damn I f**ks with you."
"And we all make mistakes sometimes / But we muddle through," she continued. "I don't know what I'm s'posed to do, boy / Oh baby, I'm in love, it's true."
Carey's performance marked the world TV debut of "With You," which she excitedly teased just hours before the awards show:
The performance comes nearly a month after Carey announced she would be releasing her 15th album later this year, her first since 2014's Me. I Am Mariah...The Elusive Chanteuse.
"With You" marks the album's first official single, though the singer dropped another track, "GTFO," on Sept. 15.
"I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn't so serious," Carey said in a statement, explaining why she released "GTFO" before "With You."
"I've had so much fun making this album," she added, "and I wanted the first moment to reflect that lighthearted spirit."
