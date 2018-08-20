Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Frolic in the Sand on Beach Vacation

Mimi in paradise!

Mariah Carey is currently enjoying a six-week break from her Las Vegas residency by vacationing with her dancer boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her 7-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Carey and Tanaka posed for a cute beach pic on Sunday, soaking up the sunshine while frolicking in the sand.

In the shot, the “Hero” singer looked stunning in a black swimsuit and a tangerine-and-white striped beach cover-up dress.

Tanaka stood proudly by her side, with his white shirt unbuttoned to show off his chiseled abs, while holding a tiny dog in his arms.

🏖️☀️👒😎 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 19, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

The couple hasn’t shied away from social media during their getaway. Carey posted vacation pics throughout the week, captioning one, “Sunscreen dahhling!”

Sunscreen dahhling!☀️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 18, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT

Admiring the sunset 🌄 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 17, 2018 at 5:42pm PDT

"Pose like Mommy!" 😎⛵👯 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 15, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

The 48-year-old singer also shared a shot with her adorable twins, Monroe and Moroccan, writing, “Admiring the sunset.”

In another photo, little Monroe strikes an identical pose to Carey, which she captioned, “‘Pose like Mommy!’”

