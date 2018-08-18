Mariah Carey Freaks Out After 'Huge' Shark Approaches Her Yacht

Mariah Carey isn't a big fan of sharks.

The "Always Be My Baby" singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of a large shark swimming up to her yacht, revealing how "upset" she was that the animal encroached on her vacation.

“OK, this is not OK. I know it’s a shark that I’m not supposed to be scared [of], but I’m scared. I’m upset!” Carey, 48, said in the video, pointing out the shark. One of Carey's children asked off camera why she was upset, to which she replied, "He's huge!"

The animal was definitely large, but one fan noted that looks can be deceiving, identifying the animal as a "harmless" nurse shark.

While the GRAMMY winner was probably wishing she had a bigger boat, she seemed to calm down in time to enjoy the sunset with her 7-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe -- from the safety of the yacht's benches. "Admiring the sunset 🌄," she captioned the sweet family photo.

Carey is living her best life on vacation before heading back to her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, The Butterfly Returns. Her ex, Nick Cannon, meanwhile, is still in work mode in Los Angeles (and sharing some hilarious family stories with ET).

See which story he joked Carey would "kill" him over in the video below.

