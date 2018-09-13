Mariah Carey Tells an Ex-Lover to 'GTFO' in Sultry New Single

The Mariah Carey we all know and love is back!

The 48-year-old singer is releasing her 15th album later this year, and on Thursday, she dropped the first taste of what fans can expect from her latest work. Titled "GTFO," short for "get the f**k out," the new single is catchy, petty and perfect.

"You took my life for granted," Carey sings. "You left me lost and disenchanted / Bulldoze my heart as if you planned it / My prince was so unjustly handsome."

While her voice is smooth and sweet over atmospheric beats by Nineteen85 (who has produced for stars like Drake and Daniel Caesar), the lyrics get a bit NSFW at the chorus.

"How about you get the f**k out? / How about you get the f**k out? / Get the f**k out," Carey croons. "How about you take your things and be on your merry way? / Fly off with a wink, bye bye, baby / How about you scusea me baby let me call your valet. You just take your things and be on your merry way."

According to a press release, Carey's first official single, "With You," will be released on Oct. 5, and the music video for "GTFO" drops Friday at midnight. The new album will be her first studio album since 2014's Me. I Am Mariah...The Elusive Chanteuse.

"I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn't so serious," Carey said in a statement, explaining why she released "GTFO" before "With You."

"I’ve had so much fun making this album," she added, "and I wanted the first moment to reflect that lighthearted spirit."

In addition to new music, Carey also made her return to Las Vegas this summer with her The Butterfly Returns residency.

The songstress kicked off opening night in July with a new, butterfly-themed set and plenty of glitzy costumes at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Check it out:

