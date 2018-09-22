Looking good, Mariah Carey!

The 48-year-old singer had no problem showing off her slim figure at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday.

Carey shimmered down the red carpet in an eye-catching custom Bryan Hearns design. The black minidress, featuring blue ombré hand-placed crystals, hugged her curves in all the right places. She paired the look with strappy sky-high peep toe pumps, and diamond bracelets, rings and earrings, while leaving her long, honey blonde locks down over her shoulders.

The glittery ensemble was even more show-stopping under the stage lights during Carey's performance. "Thank you for having me @iheartradio! I enjoyed ya 😘 #iHeartFestival," she wrote on Instagram after taking the stage.

A source recently told ET that Carey has been "thrilled" with her recent weight loss and is the happiest she's ever been.

"She seems to be exuding happiness and she is," the source said. "She has had big changes in her life for the better. Both dropping her manager, Stella [Bulochnikov], and coming clean about her struggles with bipolar disorder have been a huge relief and it shows."

Carey, who debuted her weight loss in November, split from her former manager the same month. In April, she revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001. According to ET's source, Carey "needed a fresh start and she is getting just that."

See more in the video below.

