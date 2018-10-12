Beyonce Stuns in Ralph & Russo at City of Hope Gala

Beyonce shined her “Halo” for her glowing appearance at the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala on Thursday.

The 37-year-old singer wowed the Los Angeles, California, audience with three songs at the event, which benefits City of Hope, an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

Beyonce stunned in a gold dress from Ralph & Russo’s Autumn-Winter 2018/2019 couture collection. The lace gown was off-the-shoulder and included a cape. It was embellished in an all-over bugle and sequin linear design, and finished with devoré ostrich feathers.

While shining on stage, Beyonce performed “Perfect,” “XO,” and “Halo” for the lucky crowd.

Pharrell Williams hosted the event, with celebs including Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Rowland, Jay-Z and Usher also in attendance.

The appearance comes just days after Beyonce and Jay-Z concluded their On The Run II tour in Seattle, Washington.

