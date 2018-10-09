On the Run III?

Beyonce took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet tribute to her husband, JAY-Z, after the conclusion of their On the Run II tour earlier this month. The tour, which kicked off in Cardiff, Wales, on June 6, ended in Seattle, Washington, on Oct. 4.

Clips from the pair's world tour -- including intimate backstage kisses and sweet PDA moments between the two -- were included in Bey's post.

"To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: this journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life. Thank you for every moment. I’ll be your hype man any day!" she wrote alongside the video. "To the Hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I. Salud!"

It's been a big year for the couple, who revealed in footage during their tour that they had renewed their vows. In a recent post celebrating her birthday, Bey listed all the ways her life changed at 36.

"At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it," she wrote.

Bey wrote that the last year had been "monumental" for her, and concluded by saying she's "looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future."

