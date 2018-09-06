How does Queen Bey celebrate her 37th birthday? With reflection and a few gorgeous photos.

Beyoncè, who turned 37 on Tuesday, took to Instagram on Thursday to put her incredible year into perspective.

"I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years," she began the caption for a sweet photo showing her husband, JAY-Z, filming her as she cut her birthday cake.

The couple celebrated 10 years of marriage earlier this year in April and kicked off rumors that they had performed a vow renewal when they showed video during the first performance of their On the Run II Tour that looked suspiciously like a wedding ceremony.

She continued, "I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it."

The Carters have been on the road since June as part of their On the Run II Tour, promoting their Everything Is Love album, with their children -- six-year-old Blue Ivy and one-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. The concerts have been showstoppers, highlighted by intimate moments shared with the crowd, like a passionate kiss during a performance delayed by a thunderstorm.

But judging from the gorgeous shots she shared on Instagram as part of her birthday thanks, it looks like Bey got to enjoy a little break with her family.

In one photo, she's standing on a boat, looking beach-ready in a breezy, pink skirt-and-top combo, her long blonde waves flowing freely.

The other photo shows her sporting a hat and enjoying some downtime at the dinner table, looking effortlessly chic.

"This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive. B," she concluded.

Monumental might be an understatement for all the accomplishments Beyoncè listed, which also includes a stint guest editing Vogue and releasing a music video for her song with JAY-Z, "Apesh*t," shot in the Louvre.

To learn more about Beyoncè's incredible year, watch the video below!

