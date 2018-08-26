Beyonce and JAY-Z Chased Off Stage At Concert By Overzealous Fan

On Saturday night, a fan somehow got onstage during Beyonce and JAY-Z’s concert at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on and chased after the couple, ending the concert on a chaotic note.

Several videos of the fan’s brazen attempt to meet the headliners have been posted online showing a male in a white shirt and black gym shorts manage to get past security, walk up a set of stairs and run after Beyonce and her husband. Just after the fan got past the backup dancers, they took notice and chased after him; so did security.

It’s unclear if he was able to actually make contact with the rapper or his wife. However, in social media video of the incident, the fan can be seen fighting off backup dancers and security guards before finally being detained and taken off stage.

Soon after, Beyonce's rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, posted a photo of the couple on Instagram along with a reassuring message for fans concerning the incident.

"@Beyonce and JAY-Z on stage tonight in Atlanta," she captioned the photo. "Thank you to all the fans for your concern. They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow."

This bizarre moment occurred amid an already eventful stretch of the pair’s arena-filling international tour. A little over a week prior, the Carters performed in Detroit where they dedicated the concert to Aretha Franklin just days before her death due to pancreatic cancer.

“This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin,” the “Sorry” singer reported told those in attendance. “We love you and thank you.”

Also, on July 28, former president and first lady, Barack and Michele Obama, were spotted attending the Carters’ show at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Video from the evening show’s the 44th U.S. president and his wife dancing and singing along to the raucous concert.

