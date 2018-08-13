Beyoncé's On the Run II tour costumes just keep getting better!

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old singer pulled out all the stops during her and husband JAY-Z's show in Chicago by donning a head-to-toe Versace ensemble, with the brand sharing details about the sexy look on Instagram.

According to one post, Beyoncé wore a custom-made Barocco fully printed look with a Swarovski crystal embellished bodysuit, cape jacket and Barocco thigh-high leather boots, while her rapper beau kept it simple in an all-black outfit with white shoes and a gold chain.

Bey's backup dancers also got the Versace treatment, rocking matching Barocco printed pieces that perfectly complemented the singer's wardrobe.

Last week in an interview with Vogue, Beyoncé got extremely candid about her how her body has changed since giving birth to her and JAY-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir, last June.

"After the C-section, my core felt different," she explained. "It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that."

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller," she continued. "I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my a** off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."

Needless to say, we think Beyoncé is looking as "Flawless" as ever these days! See more of her sexy On the Run II tour looks in the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Rowland On Why Beyonce's 'Vogue' Cover Makes Her Excited For 'Young Girls Of Color' (Exclusive)

Beyonce Gets Real About Her FUPA -- and Fans Are Here for It

Beyonce and JAY-Z Share a Passionate Kiss Onstage After Thunderstorm Postpones Their Concert

Related Gallery