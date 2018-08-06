Beyonce got extremely candid about her body after giving birth in her personal essay for Vogue's September issue.

The 36-year-old singer talks about her post-baby body after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir last June, and embracing her curves. Beyonce says her body was not the same after undergoing an emergency C-section, but she is very much OK with it.

"After the C-section, my core felt different," Beyonce says. "It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that."

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller," she adds. "I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my a** off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."

The fact that Queen Bey used the term "FUPA" -- which stands for "fat upper pubic area" -- was definitely not lost on her fans, who celebrated her candidness on social media.

"Beyonce took off the weave for this shoot. She talked about her fupa...about breaking generational curses. She...Beyonce. I’m so grateful to live in a world where we get to experience her," one fan wrote.

"Beyoncé said she cool with her fupa so guess what I'm cool with mine too," another fan wrote.

Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox also shouted out the quote and said it made her cry.

This quote made me cry: "To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real... But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."https://t.co/vkJXapz2j2 — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) August 6, 2018

Check out more reactions below:

Beyoncé said she cool with her FUPA so guess what I’m finna do?? pic.twitter.com/pkN6l8EBuV — MAXWELL. (@Notorious_MAX) August 6, 2018

No more summer bodies. If Beyoncé likes her fupa than we shall all embrace ours as well pic.twitter.com/5scSivhmzL — ‏ً (@yoncesfentyy) August 6, 2018

“But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.” 😩😩 she said FUPA lmaooooo — Beyonce Knowles Fan (@BeyoncePromo) August 6, 2018

Beyonce is fine with her fupa so we having fupas. — High Maintenance A Little Bit ❥ (@PleaseImpressMe) August 6, 2018

beyoncé preaching FUPA acceptance in vogue is proof that god is real pic.twitter.com/jyUoDB5YBH — Quinn (@QuinnKeaney) August 6, 2018

Beyoncé spoke on diversifying the big opportunities for everyone, to saying how it’s ok for men to be vulnerable and sensitive, to lying about having a FUPA to make herself seem like the average woman that she doesn’t look like. All in THE SEPTEMBER VOGUE. My fave is a LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/CdGUIGClHI — αитнoиу. (@MyLifeAsAD) August 6, 2018

Beyoncé really used the word “FUPA” pic.twitter.com/2YeFgke5wL — andre (@DeluxeLemonade) August 6, 2018

