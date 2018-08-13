Beyonce and JAY-Z are keeping Aretha Franklin in their hearts.

The married superstars dedicated their performance in Detroit on Monday to the ailing 76-year-old Queen of Soul, who is "gravely ill," a family friend confirmed to ET.

After performing their first song during a stop on their On The Run II Tour at Ford Field in Detroit -- the same city in which Franklin is reportedly surrounded by loved ones as she struggles with an unspecified ailment -- Beyonce reportedly told the cheering crowd, "This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin."

The Lemonade singer also added that “We love you and thank you," according to concert goers, as well as the venue, Ford Field, itself.

The touching dedication comes hours after news broke that the iconic "Respect" singer was in failing health.

Roland Martin, a journalist who frequently covers Franklin, took to Twitter to address her health condition, writing, "Many of you are asking me to confirm the health status of @ArethaFranklin. Folks, I’ve known for several months. The Queen is surrounded by loved ones. That’s all I will say for now. Please keep her, the family and her longtime support staff in your prayers."

Following news of Franklin's illness, fans the world over took to social media to share their well wishes, prayers and heartfelt stories.

