Tina Knowles Shares Baby Photo of Beyonce on Her 37th Birthday

Beyonce is getting some birthday love from her mom!

Tina Knowles took to Instagram on Monday to wish her daughter a happy 37th birthday with an adorable throwback pic of Queen Bey when she was just 4 months old.

"It’s already your birthday where you are," Tina wrote on Instagram. Beyonce is currently on a break from her On the Road II tour with husband JAY-Z, and seems to be in a different time zone than her mother.

The 64-year-old designer further gushed over her oldest daughter and her grandchildren, 6-year-old Blue Ivy and 1-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi. "So Happy Birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever!!!!" she exclaimed in the caption. "Brilliant too! Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategizing, how you can make everything you touch better!"

Tina added that she always knew Beyonce was special, even when she was just a baby. "On this day, you were 4 months old and I couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love I felt for you, my first born," she gushed. "I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday. For the rest of my life! Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom!"

Tina concluded her sweet post by doting on both Beyonce and her 32-year-old sister, Solange Knowles.

"The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life, hands down!!" she wrote. "It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day!!! No one deserves it more!! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐🐝🐝🐝"

Tina wasn't the only one to send birthday wishes Beyonce's way! Missy Elliot posted a video of the superstar along with a sweet note for her longtime friend.

".@Beyonce Happy Birthday! We have done many songs together & when people ask me how is it 2 work with 👑Bey I say she has always been a Star since day 1 & I knew she would become a Legend because of her drive & hard work from young," she wrote. "I’m proud of you bey enjoy your BDAY🎂🎉🎈"

If you want to get in on the Bey birthday celebrations, ET has just the thing! Check out the video below to learn how to make two Queen Bey-themed cocktails:

