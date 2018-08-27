As she walked offstage at her second Atlanta, Georgia, concert on Sunday, Beyoncé appeared to take a dig at the concertgoer who crashed the gig the previous night.

On Saturday, the songstress and her husband, JAY-Z, were concluding a show at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of their On the Run II Tour, when an overzealous fan ran onstage just as the superstar couple exited the spotlight.

After security and dancers leaped into action, the audience member -- 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell -- was wrestled to the ground and later charged with disorderly conduct, according to Atlanta Police Department documents. The police later added charges of simple battery.

The couple had another show at the same venue on Sunday, and when it came time to exit the stage once again, Beyoncé seemed to poke fun at the incident by suddenly looking back at the audience with a cheeky smile, seemingly checking to make sure that nobody was on their trail this time.

The pair is headed to Florida next for shows in Orlando on Wednesday and Miami on Friday.

