Leave it to Beyonce and JAY-Z's children to steal the show from their superstar mama.

Vogue released a behind-the-scenes video on Tuesday of Beyonce's gorgeous photo shoot for its September issue -- in which the 36-year-old singer opened up like never before -- and it features none other than 6-year-old Blue Ivy and 1-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. Photographer Tyler Mitchell, who shot Beyonce for Vogue, also directed the dreamy video, which sees the shoot through the eyes of Blue Ivy.

It's clear the power couple's oldest child already has a take-charge attitude. "I'm gonna zoom in for you guys, OK?" she says as she works the video camera before doing a back bend.

The video also shows Beyonce letting loose in a way she doesn't show very often -- braiding her own hair, making silly faces and dancing -- all the while looking gorgeous and glowy for the cameras.

In her Vogue personal essay, Beyonce said she purposely didn't use any wigs or hair extensions and used little makeup for the photo shoot in keeping with wanting to embrace natural beauty. The singer also noted that after the birth of Rumi and Sir last June via emergency C-section, her body changed, and she welcomed her curves.

"I needed time to heal, to recover," she said about undergoing such a major surgery. "During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be."

"But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves," she continued. "My kids and husband did, too. I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies."

Beyonce said her body still isn't what it used to be, but she is OK with that -- "mommy pouch" and all.

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller," she noted. "I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my a** off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."

