Let this be a lesson to overexcited fans everywhere -- don’t even think about messing with JAY-Z and Beyonce.

Over the weekend, the power couple performed at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while on their On the Run II Tour. Just as the show was coming to an end, a 26-year-old fan named Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell managed to get past security and chase after the Carters as they made their way offstage, as numerous viral videos show.

As soon as security, not to mention the backup dancers, realized what was happening, they jumped into action. Maxwell was wrestled to the ground as fans watched in shock. He was quickly turned over to local law enforcement and charged with disorderly conduct, according to Atlanta Police Department documents. Maxwell's booking photo has also been released.

Fulton County Sheriff's Dept.

“At the time, there was no evidence Maxwell had made contact with JAY-Z,” the APD shared in a statement. “Upon later investigation, officers were able to gather evidence showing Maxwell had, in fact, made contact with JAY-Z. APD subsequently secured warrants to add additional charges of simple battery.

“Maxwell was treated for minor injuries on scene sustained when people around JAY-Z stopped him from further contact with the performer. No one else was injured as a result of this incident,” the statement continues. “Mr. Maxwell was taken into custody Sunday evening and transported to the Fulton County Jail.”

Soon after the incident, Beyonce's rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, posted a photo of the couple performing on Instagram along with a reassuring message for fans.

"@Beyonce and JAY-Z on stage tonight in Atlanta," she captioned the photo. "Thank you to all the fans for your concern. They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow."

Reporting by Steven Wilks.

